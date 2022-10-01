Iranian Journalist: ‘I Don’t Have Any Hope’ in Biden, the West after they ‘Abandoned’ Women in Afghanistan

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad stated that she doesn’t have “any hope in the Biden administration” or the Western world after “They abandoned my sisters in Afghanistan.”

Alinejad stated, “Across the world, people are watching that, wow, these fearless women [are] walking towards the morality police and they’re ready. And TikTok generations are being killed right now in the streets. So, that is what scares the regime, and I always say that this — for the Islamic Republic, for the Taliban, this compulsory hijab is like the Berlin Wall. Now, we are tearing this wall down and the Islamic Republic won’t exist.”

Host Bill Maher responded, “I hope you’re right. But, I mean, you mentioned Afghanistan. We pulled out of Afghanistan. The Taliban took over and it went right back to the bad old days.”

Alinejad then said, “That’s why I don’t have any hope in the Biden administration. I don’t have any hope in Western countries. They abandoned my sisters in Afghanistan. But guess who came to the streets to support the Iranian women? The first group who came to the streets were women of Afghanistan. Can you believe that? The western feminists who actually went to my country, wore a hijab, they bowed to the Taliban.”

