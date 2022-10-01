Van Jones: It ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’ to Allow Top Level Men to Play on Women’s Sports Teams

While discussing The Atlantic’s piece “Separating Sports by Sex Doesn’t Make Sense” on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” CNN Political Commentator and former Obama administration official Van Jones said that while he thinks it is sensible to allow women to play on men’s teams if they want to, it doesn’t make sense “when a really, really good boy wants to play on the girl’s team because that is going to result in an unfair advantage.”

After host Bill Maher said it makes sense to separate sports by gender and lambasted Democrats as “the party of no common sense.”

Jones stated, “I actually — I read the article. I was shocked by the headline. I read the article. I think that they’re making a particular point, which is that there are some sports — soccer for instance — where a really, really good girl is better than a mediocre boy, and if she wants to play on the boy’s team, she should probably be allowed. I think that makes sense. I think that what doesn’t make sense is when a really, really good boy wants to play on the girl’s team because that is going to result in an unfair advantage.”

