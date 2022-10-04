Carville to Ron DeSantis: Push the Fried Chicken Back and Stop All Your Stunts

Democratic consultant and political commentator James Carville said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) should “push the fried chicken” back and stop his stunts.

Guest anchor Ayman Mohyeldin said, “What do you think of Ron DeSantis’s handling of Hurricane Ian so far?”

Carville said, “Listen to me, Ron De-Katrina and push the fried chicken and the mashed potatoes and the gravy back. First thing is you can suspend your toilet patrol of who is using what bathroom because none of the toilets are working in southwest Florida. Second thing you need to do is forget about Martha’s vineyard. Hire a bunch of buses, go to El Paso, to Laredo to Nogales to Mexicali, and put a sign up that says we need workers, no questions asked, high wages. Stop all these stunts you are doing. You’re going to need immigrants, and a lot of them. You’re going to need drywall people. You are going to need brick layers. You are going to need roofers. There are not enough roofers in Florida to deal with this.”

He added, “The second thing is they need books that tell young people what the effect of 87-degree water in the Gulf of Mexico has in the state of Florida. I can tell you what it is. It’s profound. This guy has no idea of what he’s doing. Forget the toilets, forget the immigration stunts, and forget not teaching math to kids. Tell them what the hell is going on in their lives. That’s what he needs to do. He doesn’t know whether the scratches watch or wind his rear. I’ll be honest with you.”

