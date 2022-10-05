Abrams on Conceding if She Loses in 2022: ‘I Do Question the Process’ — ‘New Barriers’ Have Been Put in

During a portion of an interview with ABC News recorded on Sunday, released on Wednesday, and set to air on Sunday’s edition of Hulu’s “Power Trip ABC,” Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) responded to a question on whether she has faith in the upcoming election and will commit to conceding the election if she loses by stating that there have been “new barriers” to voters put in place and that “I do not question the outcome of the election, but I do question the process.”

ABC Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott asked, “[Y]our campaign put out a statement pointing to the legislative victories since the 2018 election. So, does that mean that you have faith in the upcoming election and how it will be run, and will you commit to conceding if you do not win more votes than Gov. Kemp?”

Abrams responded, “I have always acknowledged the outcome of elections. And what is deeply concerning to me is the conflation of access to the right to vote and the outcome of elections. I have never challenged the outcome of the election. In my speech on November 16, I clearly stated that he was the victor, and any time I’ve discussed the outcome, it has always been in the context of what we were able to generate among voters who were used to not being considered a part of the process. But my fight will always be about access.”

Abrams also stated, “I know that heading into the 2022 election, there are new barriers that have been put in place, that there are senior citizens and disabled voters who are facing a much more difficult time getting access to absentee ballot applications. I will never be silent about the issues of voter access because I believe in our democracy and I believe in our right to vote.” And “I do not question the outcome of the election, but I do question the process.”

Scott followed up, “But on this question, I didn’t hear an answer to the question. Will you commit to conceding the election if Gov. Kemp does have more votes?”

Abrams answered, “I answered your question at the very beginning. I acknowledged, at the very beginning, that he won the election. What I said in my speech –.”

Scott cut in to say, “But you also wouldn’t concede.”

Abrams responded, “No, no, no, what I said in that speech is I would not concede a system that would not permit voters to be heard. But yes, I believe that the outcome of the elections should be respected. I have always done so and I will continue to do so.”

