Abrams: No ‘Arbitrary Standards’ on Abortion

During an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Sunday,” Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams said she opposed restrictions on abortion, a decision she said she felt did not address the “medical reality” of each specific situation.

“Were you to become governor, where would you draw the line?” host Shannon Bream asked. “Fifteen weeks? Viability? Thirty-six weeks? What’s the limit?”

“What I’ve always say is that abortion is a medical decision that should be made by a doctor and the woman,” Abrams replied. “And that the point of viability, as determined by a doctor, should always take into consideration the life and health of a woman. That should be the standard.”

“But the arbitrary standards of timelines ignore the medical reality that it is a fallacy we know exactly when a pregnancy starts, that we know exactly where we are in the system — I mean, in the terms, and what doctors will tell you is that they need to make decisions based on the woman they are treating,” she added. “And what women will tell you is that they need the right to make medical decisions that can save their lives and save their ability to control their bodies and their futures.”

