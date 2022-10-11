GOP Sen. Moran: ‘Demeaning’ for U.S. to Beg Oil Producers

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Your World,” Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) criticized President Joe Biden and his administration’s approach to energy policy.

The Kansas Republican called it “demeaning” for the United States to seek production from Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and other oil producers to meet its needs.

“Neil, how demeaning it is and how ineffective it is to beg the oil producers around the world to meet our needs when we ought to be focused on — if we had our energy plans in place, and we were producing more — and, by that, I’m an all-of-the-above guy,” he said. “But you can’t take fossil fuels, natural gas and petroleum off the table if we’re going to be energy-independent. And we can — if we were that, if we were producing more, if we had — meeting our own country’s needs, we wouldn’t have to be asking others for their help.”

“But if we did need help, they would have more reason to be helpful,” Moran said. “That we have — it’s like we take our leverage away in dealing with other countries who are oil producers, and then we go around with our tin cup around the world, Venezuela and others, Saudi Arabia, many of those difficult places for the United States to deal. This is not the way to protect the United States, its consumers, or to make certain that we can have an affordable pump fill-up on — across the country.”

