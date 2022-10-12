Mullin: Biden’s Ignoring the Experts on the Economy after Talking up Experts During COVID

During an interview with Newsmax TV on Wednesday, Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) reacted to the Biden administration denying that a recession is looming by pointing out that the Biden administration repeatedly claimed they listened to experts on coronavirus, “but yet they don’t listen to experts when it comes to the economy.”

Mullin stated, “You know, it’s funny that they listened to the experts supposedly when it comes to science, but yet they don’t listen to experts when it comes to the economy. There isn’t an economist out there that you talk to that doesn’t believe that we’re headed towards a recession. In fact, most people now, if you start reading…you’ll find out that most of them believe 2023 is going to feel very rough. It’s going to have all the impressions of a full recession, but it’s going to feel like a long-term recession just because you’re going to continue to see inflation climb. But yet, the administration denies it, because why? It doesn’t fit their narrative. … But the fact is, it’s their policies [that] have driven it this way. So, if they admit that their policies are wrong, that we are moving towards a recession, then they’d have to admit that they’ve done something wrong and have to go back and undo it, which would mean they’d have to bring in President Trump’s policies because [those were] leading us out of a recession.”

