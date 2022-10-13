NYC School Board Member: We Are ‘Overwhelmed’ by Influx of Migrant Students

New York City District 2 Community Education Council member and parent Danyela Egorov said Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the city’s schools were being overwhelmed by migrant students.

Egorov said, “We are concerned that the families are arriving here and they are not receiving the support they need. The students are being enrolled in schools, and the families are being put in hotels, but they don’t have the papers, they don’t have access to medical care. Our schools are not prepared. We don’t have bilingual teachers. Children are being asked to translate for our children. Our schools were not prepared to receive this influx of students. And we want to make sure that everybody is being served well.”

She continued, “Our schools are doing the best that they can. But the problems from the federal government, from city and state, are being dumped in our schools. And it’s not our responsibility for us to do immigration policy. The schools are already struggling in New York City. We close schools for a long time. We masked the little ones. We have violence in the city really impacting schools. We are concerned about the capacity with all these crises.”

She added, “Our teachers are doing the best they can, but you cannot teach five grade levels in one class.”

Egorov added, “We definitely need a lot, much higher level support to really make sure that it doesn’t impact our schools.”

