Sen. Rick Scott: We’ll Take the Senate and Stop This Radical Left-Wing Agenda

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus” predicted that Republicans will take the Senate in the November midterm elections.

Scott said, “They are like a little kid that doesn’t want to take responsibility. I mean, Joe Biden and the Democrats have caused this inflation that we’ve got. It is hurting families. I grew up in a poor family, and I watched my mom struggle with inflation. You know, people are fed up with this stuff. They’re fed up with a president who doesn’t care about gas prices and food prices. They have a president who doesn’t care about the crime that’s happening. He doesn’t worry about it. He has Secret Service around him all the time, but there’s crime rampant around this country. You see it everywhere. People are worried about it. They’re worried about their futures. They’re worried about the border. He doesn’t want to talk about any of these things. If he does talk about it, he blames it on somebody else. He takes no responsibility. It’s exactly what you tell your kids they can’t do. You have to take responsibility for your problems.”

He added, “The Democrats are clearly worried. I’m in Georgia. All the Democrats can do now with Herschel Walker is throw a smear campaign against him. They can’t talk about any of the issues. He will have a great debate tonight. I was just with him a few minutes to go. He is pumped up. He’s ready to go. He will define who the Democrats are, high crime, lower wages, high inflation. That’s who they are. They don’t want parents involved in the schools, open borders. That’s exactly what the Democrats have done. They are trying to run away from it. They can’t. We’ll get 52+ seats, and we’ll stop this radical left-wing agenda.”

