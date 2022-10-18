Cotton: On November 9, Dems Will Go Back to Openly Waging War on American Oil, Gas, Coal

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Tuesday on FNC’s “The Faulkner Focus” that President Joe Biden and the Democrats will once again openly wage war on American oil, gas and coal after the November midterm elections.

On inflation, Cotton said, “It was completely obvious and predictable. It was predicted, not just by Republicans but by Democrats like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, that spending all that money will lead to inflation. Democrats kept spending it even after we had record-high inflation. They spent another $700 billion.”

He continued, “The second reason we have so much inflation is the price of energy is so high because it doesn’t just hit families in their budget when the price they pay for gasoline is high, it drives up the cost of manufacturing, it drives up the cost of doing business, it drives up the cost of transportation. That very much is an intentional policy. The Democrats want energy prices to be high, because they want to end American production of fossil fuels, oil and gas and coal. They may not say it in the 45 days before election, they may rely on gimmicks like releasing oil from the Strategic Oil Reserve, which is also dangerous to our national security, but mark my words, on November 9th the Democrats will go back to openly waging war on American oil, gas and coal.”

