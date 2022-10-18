WH: ‘We Certainly Hope’ We Don’t Have to Brace for More Aggressive China, ‘We Consider China a Strategic Competitor’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” White House NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the Biden administration hopes it doesn’t have to brace for a more confrontational China and the administration considers China “a strategic competitor and we mean to compete.” But will ensure it will be ready to deal with any threats coming from China.

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “Xi Jinping delivered a major speech yesterday as he solidifies his grip on power in China. Does the U.S. need to brace for an even more aggressive, confrontational approach from China?”

Kirby responded, “Well, we certainly hope that’s not the case, and there’s no reason for it to be. You saw, we released our national security strategy last week. We made it clear that we consider China a strategic competitor and we mean to compete. There’s no reason for it to devolve into aggressiveness or open conflict, but we’ll make sure, in every way — and it’s right there in that strategy — that we’re going to be able to defend our national security interests and we’re going to be able to deal with the threats and challenges that emanate from the Indo-Pacific, including those from the PRC.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett