L.A. County Deputy DA: Newsom’s Comparing Murder Rates while DA He Endorsed Does Nothing, He ‘Doesn’t Care’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami reacted to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) tweet about higher murder rates in red states by stating that anyone who claims to be a leader “and starts comparing homicide rates clearly doesn’t understand homicide, doesn’t care about the victims” and stated that Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who “Gov. Newsom endorsed and brought here to Los Angeles” isn’t working to solve the homicide problem in L.A. County.

Hatami stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “I tell people that we have a 15-year high…in homicides in Los Angeles. I try to also say, homicides are not a Republican or a Democratic issue. It’s a human issue and it’s affecting us all. Anybody who says they’re a leader and starts comparing homicide rates clearly doesn’t understand homicide, doesn’t care about the victims and their families. You just don’t compare murder rates from one state to another. You step up as a leader and you say, what are you going to do to solve the problem. Here in Los Angeles though, we haven’t. We don’t charge the gun allegation. We don’t charge the gang allegation. We let individuals who are 17 years old who kill individuals get released at 25. And this is an individual that Gov. Newsom endorsed and brought here to Los Angeles.”

