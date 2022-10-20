Tim Scott: Biden, Harris, Media Are Silent on Fetterman Gun Incident Because They only Care about Politics

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) blasted President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and national media for brushing off U.S. Senate candidate and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) pulling a gun on an unarmed black man by stating that a Republican who did so would draw far more outrage, and arguing Biden, Harris, and the media have ignored the incident because they care more about using racism as an issue than they do “the people living in impoverished areas where I come from” who are suffering from crime.

Scott said, “A person puts a shotgun in a man’s chest, an innocent man. Imagine it being a white Republican putting the shotgun in the chest of a black man. … Can you imagine the media frenzy around that issue? Can you imagine having a President who says nothing on that? The national media, silent. The Vice President, silent. Why? Because they care more about the issue than the people living in impoverished areas where I come from. Think about the single mothers trapped in their houses at night praying for daylight so they can go outside because they’re afraid of the crime driving throughout this nation.”

