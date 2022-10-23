Pelosi Predicts Democrats Retain Control of Congress – ‘Take It to the Bank’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that the Democratic Party would win majorities in the midterm elections.

Discussing aid to Ukraine, Capehart asked, “Let me get your reaction really quickly. Do you think that comment which was made by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about a blank check, is that a disqualifying comment for someone third in line to the presidency?”

Pelosi said, “Was I not clear? We are going to win this election.”

Capehart said, “No, I understand.”

Pelosi added, “”It may be. I mean, I don’t know if this is disqualifying, but it – people should take that into consideration if they care about democracy. Democracy is on the ballot, not just because of the support for Ukraine, but because of trying to nullify elections, voter suppression, overturning elections because they don’t like the outcome.”

She added, “But again, democracy on a ballot, we want it to be strong. The planet on the ballot, we want it to be safe. Our values on the ballot, we want them to be respected, and we fully intend to win. Take it to the bank.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN