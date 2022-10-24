MSNBC Legal Analyst McQuade: Trump Could Be Charged with Manslaughter for January 6

MSNBC legal analyst Barbara McQuade said Monday on “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump could be charged with manslaughter for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Discussing Liz Cheney’s comments, Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Let me ask you, I think what they’re saying is that even if you were that deluded, quote, ‘You may not send an armed mob to the Capitol or sit for 87 minutes and refuse to stop the attack. You may not send out a tweet that incites further violence.’ It sounds like around the violence. She’s looking at what the committee talks about as dereliction of duty. Is that a specific crime you can charge someone with, Barbara?”

McQuade said, “It’s not a federal offense, but there actually is an interesting legal theory here for manslaughter, which Federal law defines as a death that occurs on federal property when a person acts with a recklessness mindset or even gross negligence. And so Donald Trump, unlike most ordinary citizens, has not only a duty not to do something bad, but an affirmative duty to take action to protect people. I think you could possibly put together a theory based on the facts that Liz Cheney just described to make Donald Trump responsible for the deaths that occurred that day.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN