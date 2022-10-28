Psaki on Midterms: Democrats Are ‘Worried About Where This Is Going’

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Democrats are worried about the polling trends with the midterm elections just 11 days.

Discussing a hot mic catching Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer telling President Joe Biden, “we’re in danger,” Psaki said, “First of all, the hot mic will get you every time, Chuck Schumer. I’ve been there.”

She continued, “What we heard there and what you saw on the screen is similar to a lot the conversations Democrats are having behind the scenes and a lot of people I talked to as well. People are fearful about where the momentum is going in some of these races.”

Psaki added, “Yes, there are encouraging signs, but numbers in the House races are not where they should be. People are trying. A lot of people I talked to are worried about voters being encouraged and excited about people at the top of the ticket and maybe not excited enough to vote for the congressional candidates, and that’s a real concern. So I think it’s a reflection of the fact that Democrats are kind of worried about where this is going, and it has felt worse in the last week or so. We only have 11 days to go here. That’s why I think you see Barack Obama, Joe Biden, all of these people out on the trail because they’re trying to light a fire with Democrats right now.”

