Raskin: Minimizing Severity of January 6 Capitol Riot ‘Condones’ Political Violence

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that minimizing the January 2, 2021 Capitol riot condoned “political violence.”

Raskin tied January 6 to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi, being attacked in his San Francisco Home early Friday morning.

Anchor Chris Hayes said, “Just profoundly upsetting news. First, your reaction to hearing this particularly given your position.”

Raskin said, “A tremendous concern for the Pelosi family. Love to Paul Pelosi, who is a very popular, beloved figure in our caucus, in the whole Pelosi family. You know, I think everybody feels like it doesn’t insult on all of us. And these kinds of threats have been going up in the political violence. It is obviously had very close to home for the Speaker’s family now. And it is terrifying in terms of what it bodes for America if we continue to go down this direction. So I hope it will be an opportunity for both major political parties and people across the spectrum to denounce and renounce political violence clearly because my fear is that the response to January 6 has been so ambivalent and muted in some quarters where there has been attempts to minimize them trivialize, and whitewash it, that it essentially condones political violence going forward.”

