Maher: ‘Democrats Have a Guy Who Recently Died of a Stroke’ in PA

After getting a weak reaction to saying at the beginning of his opening that he knows the audience is excited because the midterms are coming up soon, Maher said, “I guess I was wrong, not excited about that. … Well, I don’t blame you for being a little apathetic. I mean, wow, what an election this is, the Republicans are putting up a slate of election deniers and oafs and crackpots and crooks. And the Democrats have a guy who recently died of a stroke, so. No, not died, we’re not making fun, but I don’t know if you saw that debate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Oz against John Fetterman, he did recently have a stroke — Fetterman — and he is still a little shaky. That debate, ooh, neurologists call that condition Herschel Walker.”

