GOP Rep. Donalds: Unspent Stimulus Money Needs to Be Returned to Stop Further Inflation

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) argued that appropriated stimulus money that hasn’t been spent yet has to be returned to the federal treasury because the federal government pouring more money onto the economy will only lead to more inflation.

Donalds stated, “First of all, the Democrats are delusional, and so is Joe Biden. That’s why they’ve led the country to the place that we are now. But a couple of things: One, yes, the Federal Reserve has to be more aggressive about containing inflation. But number two, Washington has to stop the reckless overspending. And a bunch of the money that has been appropriated, but not spent, all of that’s got to go back to the treasury. If you continue to throw money into this economy from the federal level, it’s only going to cause the price of goods to continue to rise. Last part, we have to get energy independent again. We have to take our foot off of the boot of the oil companies, of the gas companies. That has been brought to us by Joe Biden and the Democrats. Republicans have the answer for what is ailing America.”

