Joy Behar: ‘Crime Is Not on the Rise’ Under Biden

Joy Behar told her co-hosts on Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that crime was not “on the rise” in the United States but going down under President Joe Biden.

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Rather than just saying wielding a hammer and attacking someone is wrong on all counts, it’s completely out of bounds. I’m hearing that it’s the crime problem. It’s that we have a crime problem. What’s interesting here is that this man so far has not indicated any criminal past. He does have mental health issues, according to an ex-girlfriend, and also has addiction problems.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “A Washington Post, University of Maryland poll from just this January found after January 6th that 1 in 3 Americans said it could sometimes be justified for citizens to take violent action against the government or government actors. 40% of Republicans said violent actions could be justified compared to 23% of Democrats.”

Joy Behar said, “There is no both sides here.”

She added, “I’d like to remind everybody it was not the Democrats who stormed the government that day and tried to kill the vice president, OK? And the Republicans now coming up to the next election, which is next week. By the way, all they do is talk about crime, crime, crime. I looked it up. Murders in major cities have fallen by 4% so far in 2022 compared with the same period a year ago. So crime is not on the rise. It’s actually going down under Joe Biden.”

