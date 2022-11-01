Whoopi Goldberg on Pelosi Attack: ‘Fox News, Some of This Is on Your Hands’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that Fox News owned some responsibility for inciting political violence in the wake of the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi.

Goldberg said, “So, the attacker, who had previously posted QAnon conspiracy theories on social media, also had zip ties and told the authorities he intended to break the Speaker’s kneecaps if she lied to him, I mean. Is this? What else needs to happen? I mean, you know, people have been making all kinds of crazy comments. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Joe Biden didn’t talk about the assassination attempt against Brett Kavanaugh, but Biden put out a statement the very day condemning it and supporting increased funding.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “There is no both sides here.”

She added, “I’d like to remind everybody it was not the Democrats who stormed the government that day and tried to kill the vice president, OK?”

Goldberg said, “Fox News, some of this is on your hands. Some of this is on your hands. You like to call people out. Well, I’m calling you all out. Stop with the ‘that side is not good.’ Because this is what it puts out there, it has tells people that you think it’s OK to do this. Stop doing it.”

