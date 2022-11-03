Hillary Clinton: GOP Doesn’t Want to Keep You Safe, They Want You Scared

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday on CNN’s “This Morning ” that Republican “emphasis on crime” in the midterm elections is intended to scare voters.

Clinton said, “I want to say one word about this emphasis on crime that we’ve seen in every ad that I’ve run across from the Republicans. I find it ironic and frankly disturbing that when Paul Pelosi is attacked by an intruder in his own home with a hammer, the Republicans go silent about that crime. They’re not concerned about voter safety. They just want to keep voters scared because they feel that if voters are scared if they’re responding to negative messages, you know, they’ll have a better chance, and that’s, you know, really regrettable. Unfortunately, sometimes it works, and we can’t let people just hear that and believe it.”

She continued, “If you look at real crime statistics, which they’re not interested in examining, the states with the highest crime levels are states run by Republicans. That’s just a fact.”

Clinton added, “They don’t want to solve a problem, whether it’s crime, inflation or anything else. They just want an issue. When given a chance to govern, they don’t want the responsibility. We saw that during COVID at the very highest levels of the Trump administration. When they talk about crime, they’re just trying to gin up all kinds of fear and anxiety in people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN