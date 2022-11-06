DCCC Chair Maloney Says Tuesday Will Be Good Night for Dems – ‘We’re Going to Hold This Majority’

Representative Sean Maloney (D-NY), the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Democrats will hold their majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Well, let me start with this, what constitutes a good night for Democrats on Tuesday?”

Maloney said, “We’re going to hold this majority that constitutes a good night. We are going to defend our mainstream democratic values against the threats to our democracy. We’re going to protect women’s reproductive freedom and voting rights. We are going to give you cheaper prices for gas and groceries, health care and housing. And we are going to give you safer streets by funding good local policing with accountability but also doing something about gun violence. That is a plan for the future. Because our candidates have real plans, they’re going to do better than people think on Tuesday night.”

Todd said, “Do you acknowledge all the data seems to point in the other direction?”

Maloney said, “Look, I think the polls you just showed tied with the numbers in 2018, which I recall was a pretty good election for Democrats. I think this race is razor close. I think everybody who cares about the extremism in the MAGA movement — the racism, antisemitism, violence — needs to get out and vote. That’s not just Democrats, but Independents and fair-minded Republicans who listen.”

