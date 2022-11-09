Maher: It Shouldn’t Take Days for Us to Get Election Results, We’re Getting Beaten by Brazil

On Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” HBO host and comedian Bill Maher criticized how long it takes for votes to be counted in American elections and stated that “it’s a little depressing, getting our ass kicked by Brazil.”

Maher said, “We don’t have this kind of system now where the returns come in on the night of. Well, I was reading about Brazil. They — very similar, they had a guy, Bolsonaro, who was very similar to Trump, saying it’s rigged…but the election was over in three hours. They had all the votes counted.”

He added, “I’m sure the people of Brazil are brilliant, wonderful people. They all have a great ass, I know that. But it’s a little depressing, getting our ass kicked by Brazil. I mean, we can’t figure out things that other people seem to be able to figure out.”

Maher further stated, “We should make Election Day a national holiday, like many other countries do. And then — because I think when the voting goes on for weeks and months, whatever it’s going to do, even if it’s days, it just sows doubt into people because we don’t trust each other anymore, we all hate each other, we’re at each other’s throats, we’re in this cold civil war kind of nation.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett