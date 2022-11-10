Michael Moore: Republicans Lost Because They Tried to Turn America into a Theocracy

Left-wing activist and filmmaker Michael Moore said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Republicans didn’t have a red wave in the 2022 midterms because of voter anger over the conservative majority of the Supreme Court’s decision eliminating national abortion rights.

Moore said, “When you say fight inflation, there’s a false equivalency there. People who are upset, and rightly so, at the cost of gas, the cost of milk, everything else, that that somehow equated with a woman’s human rights being dispensed with.”

He continued, “For anybody who cares about women and that they remain second-class citizens by the court, they’re not equivalent. So yes, nobody likes inflation … but what I really don’t like saying to an entire gender, the federal government will decide what you will do with your reproductive organs. That doesn’t fly with the vast majority of Americans, Republican, Democrat, whatever. ”

Moore added, “The day, June 24th, that the conservative majority — Catholic conservative court decided to issue a religious edict that the American public was to follow the rules of the bishops of the catholic church — in other countries, we have a name for that when the top religious leaders.”

Melber said, “Theocracy.”

Moore said, “Yes that you are to follow the rules of a religion if you are in a democracy. Sorry, it doesn’t compute. I knew that night when I went to bed on Supreme Court night, June 24th, I just — boy, I just relaxed. I thought, well, oh my god, there goes the red wave. You’ve told the majority gender — not a small clique or not a small section of society — you’ve told the majority gender that we’re going to have an apartheid situation here, where the majority is going to be told by the minority how you’re going to live your life.”

