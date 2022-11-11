Maher: Many Things DeSantis Does That Left Hates Are Normal, Education Bill Was to ‘Do Things in Schools the Way We Did Five Years Ago’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that he thinks Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has been politically effective because he can do things that conservatives like, but are fairly normal legislation, like the Parental Rights in Education law, which he said could be called the “let’s do things in schools the way we did five years ago law.” And the abortion legislation DeSantis signed that is “similar to” abortion laws in Europe.

While discussing abortion, Maher stated, “I think Florida — I think one reason he did well in Florida, [is] because didn’t he have a 15-week rule? Which is similar to what they have in Europe.”

He later added, “The reason why I think DeSantis is so strong is because he can do both things. He can do the performance art that seems to have you [panelist Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA)] so exercised to the base, most of which I don’t really know if it’s that damaging. He picks a fight with Disney, does it really affect anybody? I mean, I read the don’t say gay — which is not the name of the law — they called it the don’t say gay law. It could have been called the let’s do things in schools the way we did five years ago law. It really could have. So, what I’m saying is, he can do both that, but he — yes, he knows how to rile up the base, I agree. He’s a politician. But he also can be a normal Governor. In other words, after the storm, he can stand with President Biden like a normal Governor does and work with him, and then send some migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.”

Maher also stated that he doesn’t agree with how DeSantis handled Disney’s criticism of the education law.

