GOP Rep. Banks on Republican Midterm Losses: Trump ‘Wasn’t on the Ballot’

Representative Jim Banks (R-IN) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that former President Donald Trump was not on the ballot in the midterms after the GOP underperformed.

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “Let’s talk 2024 because it is already here. Trump is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday. You have been an ally and supporter of his.”

Bream asked, “Is his announcement on Tuesday a good thing or bad thing for the GOP?”

Banks said, “Donald Trump remains a very popular figure in the Republican Party in each corner of the country. And remember when he was on the ballot and 2016 and 2020, we won a lot more seats than when he wasn’t on the ballot in 2018 and 2022.”

Bream said, “But his picks had a hard time.”

He continued, “He had also supported many candidates who won around the country, too. He wasn’t on the ballot in 2022.”

Banks added, “I believe that Donald Trump was a very effective president for our country. I believe he could be a very effective present for our country again. I’ll save my endorsement for another place and time for the 2024 race. I’m focused wholly on what happened on Tuesday and how our party moves forward on Capitol Hill.”

