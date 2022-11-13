Mary Trump: ‘Donald Will Burn Everything Down’ if Republicans Turn Their Backs on Him

Mary Trump predicted Sunday on MSNBC’s “Velshi” that if her uncle, former President Donald Trump, were not the leader of the Republican Party, he would “burn everything down.”

Anchor Ali Velshi said, “What do you think happens here?” Donald Trump wants to be relevant in the face of an election that has done something for him he never wanted: it has proved that he is potentially less relevant, and he thinks he is. How do you square those things? You maintain that he maintains the dangerousness in the Republican Party, by extension, the most dangerous person in America.”

Trump said, “Donald becomes his most dangerous when he fears loss of relevance, when he fears that he is no longer the center of attention. When he fears that he is no longer than one in control.”

She continued, “We don’t know just what kind of information he has on other people in his party. What we do know is he would be willing to use it. I believe we talked about this before the 2020 election. Donald will burn everything down if he feels like he is going down. We cannot discount that. We ignore him at our peril.”

Trump added, “That is why the Republican Party strategy of deciding to turn a different direction won’t work. One, it won’t work because he won’t let them do it. Two, it shouldn’t work because they are largely responsible for the state of the party and the dangers that this party continues to present to this country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN