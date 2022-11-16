Waltz: We’re ‘Taking on This Burden’ in Ukraine and ‘Need to Make the Europeans Do More’ while Punishing China

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said that America needs to make countries in Europe do more to help Ukraine and “is taking on this burden of helping defend freedom.” Waltz also called for China to face secondary sanctions for its activities that are helping Russia.

Waltz said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:15] “I think we saw pretty early on, with the way things were worded and everybody kind of hitting the pause button that we needed to get to the bottom of exactly where this came from. But I do think, guys, this is a wake-up call for those that want to just stick their head in the sand and do nothing when it comes to Ukraine is actually a recipe to get our soldiers involved if Putin starts attacking — slices through Ukraine and starts attacking NATO members. They will invoke Article 5. That does obligate us by treaty to then have U.S. boots involved and on the ground. That’s why, if the Ukrainians are willing to do the fighting and dying, and they’re asking for the means and bullets, we need to make the Europeans do more. We need to provide better oversight. But just pretending it’s not a problem will lead to things like this.”

He added, “The Europeans have got to step up. I want to make that point loud and clear. Once again, the United States is taking on this burden of helping defend freedom.” And President Joe Biden hasn’t done enough to pressure Europe to step up, instead, “everyone’s patting themselves on the back to an extent, and Germany hasn’t delivered a fraction of what they’ve promised.”

Waltz further stated that there should be secondary sanctions on China for their economic activity with Russia.

