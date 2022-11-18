Waltz: Mayorkas Says The Border’s Secure One Day, Then Says Hemisphere Has ‘Crisis’ Another

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) reacted to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claiming on Thursday that there is a “migration crisis” across the “entire hemisphere” by pointing out that Mayorkas maintained that the border is secure in front of the House on Tuesday.

Waltz stated, “[H]ere’s the thing, just a few days ago, in front of the House [Homeland Security] Committee, Mayorkas continued the fiction that the border’s completely secure and then he shifts his story as he walks across the Capitol to the Senate. I don’t know, maybe Facebook will label that as misinformation. But, here’s the thing, we have an issue here where the Secretary of DHS won’t even admit to what the problem is, much less let us get to the point where we can start talking about solutions and root causes besides Kamala Harris’ just throw billions at the problem.”

Waltz added that there are problems with migration and refugees across the hemisphere and have seen this in Haiti and with the shooting of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials off the coast of Puerto Rico, but the Biden administration isn’t doing anything about it.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett