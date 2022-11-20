Kinzinger: Kevin McCarthy Is Not ‘Going to Last Very Long’ as Speaker

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not last long as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Host Jake Tapper asked Pence what kind of Speaker he expected McCarthy to be.

Kinzinger said, “If you had asked me five years ago, I would have said a pretty good one. Now, I think he has cut so many deals with bad people to get to this position that I think he’s not going to be a leader.”

He added, “I think he’ll be completely hostage to kind of the extreme wings of the Republican Party. And I frankly don’t think he’s going to last very long, Maybe he’ll prove me wrong, but it’s sad to see a man that I think had so much potential just totally sell himself. He’s the one that resurrected Donald Trump. The second he went to Mar-a-Lago a week or two after January 6, he resurrected Donald Trump politically. So he owns everything that Trump says now as a candidate for reelection.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN