CNN’s Kayyem: Males Under 25 Should Not Have Assault Weapons

CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem said Friday on CNN’s “At This Hour” that no 18-to-25-year-old males should be allowed to have assault weapons.

When asked about President Biden advocating for an assault weapons ban, Kayyem said, “OK, so you first keep trying to ban them. In other words, the political momentum is clearly showing that independents and generation lockdown, who came out in numbers this last election, may continue to come out on this issue. So, they are viewing gun legislation as seriously as pro-gun advocates have been viewing it. So that is what the politics is, and it just took a while to catch up.”

She added, “The second is, of course, the delay in ages. I would like to get these weapons off the street, but in the short-term, if you could get both state or national legislation to prohibit 18- to 25-year-olds or 21-year-olds from purchasing this weaponry, you will limit the number of mass killings. Again, we’re not going to stop everything, but why wouldn’t you try to — to at least try to get things safer than they have been? And the data is just clear, just looking at the data, that 18- to 25-year-old male bracket, they should not be having these guns, period. There is just no reason to.”

