Malliotakis: Senate GOP Can’t Allow Any Spending Increases in Lame Duck Before House Officially Goes to GOP

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) called for Republicans in the Senate to hold the line in the lame-duck session of Congress and ensure that the lame-duck Congress only passes an extension of current funding levels so that way there are no increases in federal spending levels during the session before the Republican majority in the House of Representatives takes power in January. Malliotakis also stated that having a seat at the table on government funding will allow a GOP House majority to use the power of the purse to exert leverage over the Biden administration to secure the border.

Malliotakis stated, “[I]t really comes down to the Senate Republicans sticking with us that we only get an extension of the current funding levels until the new year when Republicans take control of the House so we have a seat at the table. We also want to use our leverage, by the way, to push President Biden to secure the borders. And that’s something we can do by having that power of the purse. But the reality is the American people are the ones that suffer when government doesn’t control its spending.”

