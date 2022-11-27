GOP Rep. Comer: Trump ‘Needs Better Judgment in Who He Dines With’

Representative James Comer (R-KY) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Trump needed “better judgment in who he dines with” after reports circulated that he shared a dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and the rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Anchor Chuck Todd asked, “As a member of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, in many cases, is seen as the leader of the party. He was dining with a known white supremacist and certainly somebody who traffics in antisemitic rhetoric. I’m referring to Ye, formally known as Kanye West, and this Nick Fuentes person. I’m just curious do you think it was a mistake for the former president to do that?”

Comer said, “Well, he certainly needs better judgment on who he dines with. I know he has issued a statement and said he didn’t know who those people were. My focus is going to be on investigating the current administration as the next chairman of the House Oversight Committee. And trying to get a handle on the massive waste fraud and abuse.”

Todd said, “I understand you think he needs better judgment, but I assume you condemn this? You would not take a meeting with this person.”

Comer said, “I would not take a meeting with that person, no. I wouldn’t take a meeting with Kanye West, either, but that is my opinion.”

