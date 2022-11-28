GOP Rep. Perry on Possible Rail Strike: ‘If You Think Supply Chains Are Bad Now, Just Wait’

During an appearance on Fox Business Network’s Monday broadcast of “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) warned of deteriorating economic conditions should the possible rail strike happen.

The Pennsylvania Republican estimated a daily loss to the U.S. economy of $2 billion.

“Of course, President Biden and the Democrats keep telling us just to sit tight. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “Unfortunately, this light happens to be a rail strike that’s going to amount to about a $2 billion loss in our economy every single day. If you think supply chains are bad now, just wait. And, of course, what the rail workers have figured out is that money talks and B.S. walks.”

“So you know, while the president directly got engaged and averted a strike just in time for the midterm elections, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to be the case for Christmas,” Perry added. “And, of course, the political difference is that they care about midterm elections. They don’t care whether you can get your child what he or she wants for Christmas or whether you can buy stuff off the shelves at the grocery store. That’s not an issue for the administration as they continue to crush the American people and crush this economy.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor