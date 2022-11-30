Kennedy: Biden Energy Policy a ‘Moron-athon’

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends” that President Joe Biden’s energy policy is a “moron-athon” while discussing the administration’s plan to implement new regulations on U.S. oil and gas to prevent methane leaks.

Kennedy said, “It is a fact that America has the greatest economy, strongest economy in all of human history. We can’t run it without fossil fuels, not today, not tomorrow. It is also a fact that through reserves and technology, America can produce every drop of oil and natural gas that we need and have extra leftover to sell to our friends.”

He added, “That presents a problem for President Biden because he has embraced the woke or berserk wing of the Democratic Party. And woke ideology says we have to get rid of oil and gas in the United States. So President Biden has developed a new energy policy, and it is this, instead of producing at a cheaper cost our own oil and gas and America, we’re going to buy oil from foreign countries that hate us, in this case, Venezuela. So those foreign countries will have more money to buy weapons to try to kill us. It’s a moron-athon.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN