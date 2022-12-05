NH Gov. Sununu: Day After Day Trump Becomes ‘Less and Less Electable’ in 2024

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Monday on CNN’s “At This Hour” said former President Donald Trump is becoming “less and less electable” with his recent actions and statements.

Anchor Kate Bolduan said, “The only Republican who has so far declared that he’s running for president there ’24 is Donald Trump. This weekend he called for and suggested terminating the Constitution and overturning the 2020 election results to have himself reinstated into power. You have made clear that you don’t think he has a path to winning in ’24, but what do you think of the statement when you saw it?”

Sununu said, “It is outrageous, and it is just driving even more people away from him in terms of his race in ’24 because proving day after day that he becomes less and less electable in November of ’24.”

He added, “So yeah, anybody could win a party nomination. That is not the hard part. We need to win in November of ’24, and week after week, he’s making statements and doing things that are driving people even further away. The dinner with the white nationalist and the anti-semitic statements that Kanye had made and he’s having dinner and tries to claim he doesn’t know who he’s having dinner with. Has anyone come to your house, and you don’t know who you’re having dinner with? Do you think that actually happens with a former president? No, of course not. That is outrageous. So week after week, he’s doing things that are making him less and less viable in ’24, and that will catch up with him. But it ain’t going well. The end of ’22 ain’t going too well for the former president.”

