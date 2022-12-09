Sinema Declines to Say if She’ll Support Biden in 2024, Says She Thought He Was the Best ‘at the Time’ in 2020

During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper released on Friday, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) stated that she supported President Joe Biden in 2020 because she “felt at the time he was the best candidate running for President.” But declined to say if she’ll support Biden in 2024 and said that she’ll “make my decision based on who I think is right for our country, who is the best person for the job.”

Tapper asked, “Looking forward to 2024, will you support Joe Biden for President if he runs?”

Sinema answered, “Folks know this about me, I don’t typically talk much about partisan politics and I don’t talk much about elections. So –.”

Tapper then cut in to say, “But he ran in 2020 and you supported him.”

Sinema responded, “Yes, I did. I felt at the time he was the best candidate running for President.”

Tapper then asked, “So you really are going to view the 2024 election as an independent? You are not automatically going to go with the Democratic candidate? You’re going to see which one you prefer?”

Sinema answered, “Jake, that’s how I view everything.”

Sinema declined to say whether she’s ever voted for a Republican for president.

Tapper then asked, “But your vote — you’re up for grabs is what you’re saying?”

Sinema responded, “I always make my decision — which I think is also consistent with Arizonans and frankly, most people across the country — I always make my decision based on who I think is right for our country, who is the best person for the job. And it doesn’t matter to me much whether that person is affiliated with any party or which party they’re affiliated with. What matters to me is the quality of the person and whether or not he or she is the right person for that job.”

