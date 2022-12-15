MSNBC’s Tur: Should Government Work with Musk’s SpaceX Given ‘Erratic Behavior’ on Twitter ?

Thursday on her show, MSNBC anchor Katy Tur questioned if the government should work with SpaceX after the “erratic” Twitter behavior of the CEO of both companies, Elon Musk.

Interviewing Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Tur asked, “Are you comfortable with Elon Musk right now? I mean he –”

As Khanna laughed, Tur continued, “I mean this seriously, there is the erratic behavior on Twitter. You are comfortable with him having the government contract for SpaceX. Do you feel like he is somebody who can still lead on that, given what we’re seeing with Twitter?”

Khanna said, “I have concerns, obviously, on Twitter, and I think we need to have an independent group that is making some of these decisions and not just concentrated power. But I don’t think the two are separate. I think Ash Carter, the late Ash Carter, helped establish SpaceX, and it is an extraordinary partnership, and it is leading to extraordinary possibilities in space. We should be for innovation.”

Tur asked, “You’re not nervous with Elon Musk and SpaceX?”

Khanna said, “Not based on the facts so far. I mean, if things come out that he’s doing things incorrectly, absolutely, but Twitter is a separate issue. I have concerns there.”

