FNC’s Turley: FBI’s Twitter Files Reaction Shows ‘Utter Contempt’ for Americans

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” George Washington University Law Professor and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley slammed the FBI’s reaction to the latest Twitter files disclosure as “showing utter contempt for the American people” in its denial of what is shown in the files.

Turley said, “What’s disturbing about the statement is it shows absolutely no self-awareness of what has already been disclosed. It’s showing utter contempt for the American people. The FBI could have said, we find these allegations disturbing, we’re going to conduct our own immediate investigation to see if these types of contacts went too far. And instead, they’re just saying, well, we did nothing but correspond with companies, that is not what these new files are suggesting. They’re suggesting censorship by surrogate, by proxy. … There’s very little runway left for the FBI to continue to deny that there isn’t a serious problem here.”

In a statement to Fox News, the FBI stated, “The FBI regularly engages with private sector entities to provide information specific to identified foreign malign influence actors’ subversive, undeclared, covert, or criminal activities. Private sector entities independently make decisions about what, if any, action they take on their platforms and for their customers after the FBI has notified them.”

