Graham: U.S. Should Be ‘Completely All In, Without Equivocation’ on Ukraine

Wednesday on FNC’s “America Reports,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued the United States should be “all in”on Ukraine.

According to the South Carolina Republican lawmaker, failure in Ukraine would set a bad precedent for hostile actors around the globe.

“A lot of news, a lot happening,” host Sandra Smith said. “We’re watching the White House. We will be watching the Capitol later today. To what extent do you believe this country should continue to aid Ukraine in this fight?”

“Completely all in, without equivocation,” he said. “If Putin dismembers Ukraine, he will not stop. China’s more likely to go into Taiwan. The world will unravel. And no domestic problem gets better here at home allowing Putin to destroy Ukraine, quite the opposite.”

“If you can stop Putin in Ukraine, China will probably rethink invading Taiwan, and the world will be a better place,” Graham continued. Nobody’s dying over here, no American soldiers. We’re spending money, but it’s being spent on a good cause, the cause of freedom. So I’m all in, whatever they need, as long as they need it.”

“So, when you say all in, Senator, would you agree to give Zelensky what he says he wants, which is the long-range ATACMS artillery missiles?” co-host John Roberts replied.

“Yes,” Graham said.

“Would you give him Gray Eagle drones?” Roberts said.

“Yes,” Graham answered.

“Would you give him Reaper drones?” Roberts continued.

“Yes,” Graham said.

“You give him all that?” Roberts said.

“I would give him the ability to dislodge Russians from his country,” Graham responded.

