Lindsey Graham: War in Ukraine Will End After Russians ‘Take Putin Out’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Wednesday on FNC’s “America Reports” that Russia’s war in Ukraine will end when President Vladimir Putin is taken out by somebody in Russia.

Anchor John Roberts asked, “When you say all in, senator, would you agree to give Zelensky what he says he wants, which is the long-range attack artillery missiles, would you give him Gray Eagle drones, would you give him Reaper drones, would you give him all that?”

Graham said, “I would give him the ability to dislodge Russians from his country. Right now, the Biden administration has done more – and I appreciate doing more, but not the offensive capability to dislodge the Russians from the east, particularly Crimea. So, the longer-range weapons would hurt the Russian military more effectively. The drones would be the biggest game changer.”

Graham added, “How does this war end? When Russia breaks, and they take Putin out. Anything short of that, the war’s going to continue. To ask the Ukrainians to give Russia part of the country after all this death and destruction is not going to happen. To signal a ceasefire, Russia will take the opportunity to rearm and come at them again. So, we’re in it to win it, and the only way you’re going to win it is to break the Russian military and have somebody in Russia take Putin out to give the Russian people a new lease on life.”

