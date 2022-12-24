GOP Rep. Jason Smith: ‘A Lot of Those Senators’ Who Voted for Omnibus Should Be Voted out

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” House Budget Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) argued that “a lot of those senators” who voted for the omnibus spending bill should be voted out of office and lamented the fact that the two members of the Senate who crafted the omnibus bill, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), can’t face the voters again because they’re both retiring.

Host Lauren Simonetti asked, “Congressman, but how do you change the mentality in Washington among Democrats, but Republicans too, that it’s okay, you can just keep spending and spending and spending?”

Smith responded, “You need to get rid of a lot of those senators that decided to continue to spend like this. What’s unfortunate is the people who crafted this huge spending bill, none of them will ever face a vote of the people again, because they’re retiring. Both the Democrat and Republican people — individuals who crafted this legislation behind closed doors will never be up for an election again. This is what’s wrong with Washington. This is what people can’t stand.”

