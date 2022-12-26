Matthew Dowd: Center of the GOP Has Moved Toward the ‘America First, White Nationalism’

Former chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney 2004 presidential campaign Matthew Dowd said Monday on MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports” that the center of the Republican Party has moved towards “white nationalism.”

Dowd said, “Well, I think, first of all, the two members that were on the Republican committee were not centrists, actually. They’re more conservative than the leaders of the current Republican Party. That’s what is one of the things that the Republican Party and Liz Cheney has annunciated, that they have abandoned conservatism. All of the panel, and you could probably interview 100 people, and 99 would say the same thing, that the center of the Republican Party has moved toward the America first, white nationalism, towards authoritarianism that now is the center of the Republican Party.”

He added, “That’s why you see McCarthy doing, you know, all kinds of pretzel motions towards that end. He’s not doing pretzel motions towards moderates. He is doing pretzel motions towards the nut jobs, whether it is Lauren Boebert or whomever else in the party, because that is the center of the party today.”

