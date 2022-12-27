FNC Contributor, NYU Prof Dr. Siegel on Twitter Files: ‘Science Is Based on the Diversity of Opinions’ Especially ‘Evolving’ COVID Science

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Fox News Medical Contributor and Clinical Professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine Dr. Marc Siegel stated that even though he doesn’t agree completely with Dr. Martin Kulldorff, one of the people who was targeted for allegedly spreading disinformation by Twitter employees, he doesn’t think Kulldorff should be suppressed because science relies on “diversity of opinions, especially in a situation of evolving science” like we had with the coronavirus pandemic.

Siegel said, “[S]cience is based on the diversity of opinions, especially in a situation of evolving science with a new virus that people don’t understand, don’t know about yet.”

He added, “On the Trump administration, I don’t think you can control panic by controlling information. I don’t agree with that, but to be fair, I found that administration to be open to my ideas, even when I interviewed President Trump, he said, you were the first to point out collateral damage from the lockdowns. So, — but I don’t agree with controlling information to suppress panic. You cause panic by doing that. Second, on Dr. Kulldorff, I don’t actually agree completely with his statements on how he feels the vaccine works, but do you know what I do believe in? His right to say so, his right to say so on Twitter and anywhere else he wants. That’s the debate I’m talking about. It’s got to be open. I get to say my views. He gets to say his views. Very disturbing that anyone would target him and try to marginalize him or cancel him out.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett