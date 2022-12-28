Dem Rep.-Elect Garcia: Trump, DeSantis, Greene ‘All More Dangerous’ than Drag Queens

Representative-elect Robert Garcia (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) were “all more dangerous” than drag queens.

Garcia said, “Not just Tucker Carlson on Fox News, you have folks like Marjorie Taylor Greene constantly attacking the LGBTQ+ community, attacking trans people. And it is really a shame what they are doing. There is no question that gay Americans, LGBTQ Americans, are being attacked more today than in recent times.”

He added, “There is no question that Ron DeSantis, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump are all more dangerous than your local drag queen and drag queens in this community. It is completely ridiculous that the bullying and the attacks that are happening on the drag community, on the trans community, on those that are marginalized and it is just straight-out bullying. They are trying to attack people that are vulnerable in our community, that need our support in our community. And this is becoming more and more common in the Republican Party, from Congress, from folks like Ron DeSantis out in Florida.”

Garcia added, “This attack on our community is disgusting. I plan to be a voice of pushback.”

