Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: ‘I’m Not Thrilled About Anyone’s Tax Returns Being Made Public’

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) said Friday on “MSNBC Reports” that he is not a fan of releasing anyone’s tax returns while discussing the House Ways and Means Committee releasing six years of former President Donald Trump’s federal tax returns.

Krishnamoorthi said, “I’m not thrilled about anyone’s tax returns being made public, whether it was the Republicans doing it to 50 private, not-for-profit entities in 2014 or Donald Trump’s returns being released today. But in Donald Trump’s particular case, we have to recognize that the presidential audit program was completely broken. It was supposed to mandatorily audit the president’s tax returns every year, but it only did so once and only after Chairman Richie Neal took over the committee in 2019, and it was for a year before he became president.”

He added, “And then secondly, the IRS is just not equipped to deal with sophisticated taxpayers like Donald Trump. I think the internal records have revealed that. The IRS didn’t feel that it could properly audit the 400 sub-returns that were indicated on Trump’s main 1040 tax return. And so, I think it all speaks to the need for the IRS to get the resources they need to audit sophisticated taxpayers like Trump. And, of course, now we’ll be looking at those tax returns for other issues as well.”