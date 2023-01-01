Kinzinger: ‘Republican Party Is Not the Future of this Country Unless It Corrects’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Republican Party was “not the future of this country unless it corrects.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “What does it say about the future of your party, the Republican Party, that Marjorie Taylor Greene and people like are are kind of ascendant and the Adam Kinzingers and Liz Cheneys of the world are no longer in Congress?”

Kinzinger said, “I think it says to me that the Republican Party is not the future of this country unless it corrects unless there’s a change. I’ve got to tell you if you think of a successful America in 20 years, that’s not going to be an America based on what Marjorie Taylor Greene wants or what some of these radicals want. The only way this country can succeed is if we learn to work together.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “you once called Kevin McCarthy a true friend. If you could sit him down, the two of you right now, what would you say?”

Kinzinger said, “I’d just let him know I’m disappointed. He as a leader, not just a member of Congress. As a leader of Congress, he had an opportunity to tell the truth to the American people. He went to Mar-a-Lago a couple of weeks after January 6th and resurrected Donald Trump. He is the reason Donald Trump is still a factor. He is the reason that some of the crazy elements of the house still exist.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN