Jonah Goldberg: GOP Establishment Is a ‘Fantasy’ — These Guys Are Getting High ‘On Their Own Farts’

Conservative syndicated columnist Jonah Goldberg said Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that the idea of a Republican establishment is a fantasy that people who get high “on their own farts” in Fox News green rooms believe.

Goldberg said, “The thing that drives me crazy is that there is this widespread myth among many of my conservative brethren that being electable makes you more moderate, that being electable makes you part of the establishment. There is no frickin’ establishment. If there was an establishment, this wouldn’t be happening. There’s Mitch McConnell, and that’s about it.”

He added, “Donald Trump is the establishment of the Republican Party to the extent there’s an establishment. But these guys, they have this Don Quixote fantasy that, like the Nelson Rockefellers of the world, are not only still alive but like running everything.”

Goldberg added, “Kevin McCarthy would be, by almost any objective measure, one of the two or three most conservative Republican speakers in U.S. history for at least for the last 100 years. Paul Ryan was one of the most conservative speakers. This idea that being part of the establishment makes you a RINO, squish, loser is this fantasy that these guys are getting high on, on their own farts in Fox green rooms. It’s nonsense.”

