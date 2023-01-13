Dem Rep. Pressley: GOP Wants to ‘Legitimize Crisis Pregnancy Centers’ that ‘Dissuade’ People from Seeking Abortion

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) stated that she voted against abortion legislation proposed by House Republicans because they were “seeking to legitimize crisis pregnancy centers, which are shams, which seek to coerce, misinform, and dissuade individuals that are seeking abortion care.”

Co-host Kaitlan Collins asked, “On abortion and these bills that were passed by the new Republican-led majority yesterday, you were quite outspoken. We should be clear, it’s a messaging bill, it’s not actually going to get passed. But why was it important for you to speak out about what exactly this message was that Republicans were trying to send?”

Pressley answered, “Well, let’s be clear, their bill was not about political violence. It was about denying medical care. And moreover, it seeks to obstruct the will of the majority of Americans who have, time and time again, affirmed that abortion care is health care. And that was true for ballots throughout the country. And so, I needed to go on the record to make plain that they were seeking to legitimize crisis pregnancy centers, which are shams, which seek to coerce, misinform, and dissuade individuals that are seeking abortion care. It’s to dissuade them from seeking an abortion.”

